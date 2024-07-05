After being eliminated in the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will try to start the 2024 Apertura Tournament on the right foot when they visit the ‘Bella Airosa’ this Sunday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m. Mexico City time on the corresponding Matchday 1.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz comes from a shake-up in the squad, as they presented five casualties: Gustavo Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, Jonathan Gonzalez, Arturo Gonzalez and Omar Govea. Meanwhile, they have added three reinforcements so far: Johan Rojas, Oliver Torres and Roberto de la Rosa.
In this way we mention the injured and suspended players that the Sultana del Norte team will have for their match at the Hidalgo Stadium.
The team does not have any suspended players, as they are all free of sanctions at the start of the tournament.
However, the Sultana del Norte team suffered the loss of Gerardo Arteagawho fell to the ground on his back and, after medical assistance, had to leave the Mexico vs Ecuador match on Matchday 3 of Group B where the Tricolor was eliminated. Now, the severity of his injury has been revealed and whether he will be able to be at the start of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX.
According to reports from Monterrey media, the Mexican team would have contacted Rayados to let them know that the fall of Gerardo Arteaga It is just a blow to the back area, so he will be available for the start of the tournament.
However, the team’s media people have not made any publication regarding the team’s return to training. Gerardo Arteaga, Luis Romo and Jordi Cortizoso they are probably having a few days off and may return before Matchday 2.
