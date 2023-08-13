Rayados de Monterrey is living a good moment, and last Friday they advanced to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup, dramatically defeating one of the favorites of the competition, Los Angeles FC, by comeback.
This was one of the most heart-stopping games of the quarterfinals, because the team where Mexican striker Carlos Vela plays went up early on the scoreboard at minute 2′ with a goal from Bouanga, and before closing the first half the second fell, the work of Bogusz.
This seemed like a heavy burden for those led by coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz, however, the reaction did not wait, and with goals from Sergio Canales, an own goal from Sergi Palencia and the final goal from striker Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados gave the surprise and got his ticket to the semifinal of the contest.
For this game, Rayados de Monterrey does not have sanctioned elements, although it does have a hospital, due to the sensitive casualties of Axel Grijalva, Arturo Gonzalez, German Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre.
The first suffered an external ligament tear in his right knee, for which he underwent surgery and his return is expected in April 2024; For his part, ‘Ponchito’ González suffered a meniscal injury since May, which prevented him from participating in the Leagues Cup; Germán Berterame underwent surgery on his left foot, while Aguirre
Among this news, the good news is that Ortíz recovered Luis Romo, who was absent in the game against LAFC due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
The match against Nashville SC will be next Tuesday, August 15, at 7:30 p.m. sharp.
