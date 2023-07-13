Monterey has had a good start in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League in a matter of points, although it has still been due in terms of performance. The Albiazul team has four points (one draw and one victory) in their first two appearances in this competition, but Fernando Ortiz is still not capable of taking full advantage of this squad.
Rayados is waiting for a contract to be closed. The name of Sergio Canales has sounded loud in the last week, however, so far there is still nothing defined regarding the signing of the Real Betis player. According to some journalistic reports, Monterrey would offer up to 20 million dollars for the 32-year-old player.
In the same way, the board headed by Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega I would make a new effort to convince Luis Chavez to join the albiazules. Chávez rejected Rayados in the last transfer market because his objective is to play in Europe, but in case a new offer does not arrive from the Old Continent, he could consider the proposal of the Sultana del Norte team.
For the matchday 3 duel against Mazatlán FC, Fernando Ortiz will have almost all the players on the squad available. Arturo Gonzalez It is the only casualty that Monterrey will register due to injury; ‘Ponchito’ suffers a meniscal injury and, in the most optimistic scenario, he would recover until the end of the season.
The ‘Tano’ Ortiz will not be able to count on Luis Romo, Jesús Gallardo and Víctor Guzmán eitherwho are concentrated with the Mexican National Team that got the ticket to the grand final of the Gold Cup 2023.
Monterrey does not have any players suspended for matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Mazatlán #Apertura
