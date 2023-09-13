Next Saturday, September 16, at 7:00 p.m., the Monterrey Soccer Club receives the Lion in the match corresponding to matchday number eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Rayados appears in place number eight in the general table, with ten points obtained in six games played. While La Fiera is in eleventh place, with eight points in seven games played.
In the last five confrontations between León and Monterrey, the Pandilla have won one game, lost another and tied three. Both teams need victory, and although those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz arrive slightly as favorites, the ‘hospital’ that Monterrey suffers in the upper part of the field half balances things.
Germán Berterame started the tournament as a starter, ahead of the Monterrey Football Club’s historic scorer: Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre, who was even said to be leaving the institution. However, an injury suffered in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup has forced him to stay away from the field for a long time.
Added to this absence was that of Uruguayan Rodrigo: ‘Búfalo’ Aguirre, who at first was said to be out for only a couple of games, then returned and cut practice after fifteen minutes ‘just as a precaution,’ he said. the board, but Rodrigo still does not play.
As if that were not enough, in recent days the absence of ‘Twin’ Rogelio Funes Mori has also been confirmed, so ‘Tano’ Ortíz will be forced to choose between two options: either he entrusts the responsibility for the goal to youth player Alí Ávila, or improvise with Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona playing as a center forward in a sort of ‘false nine’. A position that is not his ideal, it is true, but he is not completely unaware of it either.
