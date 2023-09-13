🚨 Alarm on @Rayados 🚨

With information from @DiegoArmaMedina Rogelio Funes Mori underwent studies to reveal the severity of his ankle injury.

He would be off the field for 2 weeks and #ClassicRegio I would be in danger. pic.twitter.com/C4J4P8eGTt

— Antonio Nelli (@Antonio_Nelli) September 11, 2023