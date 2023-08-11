Monterey is one of the two teams in the MX League who remain alive in the League Cup 2023. The Sultana del Norte team will face the strong LAFC in the quarterfinals of the binational tournament.
After the victory against Tigres in the round of 16, Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegasports president of Rayados, shared his disagreements with the tournament organizers. The manager mentioned that the Mexican teams have not been treated equally in the competition.
‘Tato’ Noriega complained about the rescheduling of his duel against LAFC, taking into account that the club has traveled almost 8 thousand kilometers since the tournament began and that it has several players injured or with physical discomfort.
The duel between Rayados and LAFC will take place this Friday, August 11 at the Rose Bowl.
For this important duel, Fernando Ortiz, Rayados coach, will not be able to count on elements like Alfonso González and Áxel Grijalva. Both players are completely ruled out to have activity for the remainder of the year and they would return until 2024.
However, The most sensitive loss that Monterrey will suffer for the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2023 is that of German Berterame. The Argentine striker was having a great performance in the binational tournament, but he suffered a fractured left foot because of the pitch.
The good news for Rayados is that they have no suspended players for this phase, so the ‘Tano’ will have the remaining elements at his disposal to set up his starting eleven.
