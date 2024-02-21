Monterrey has had a great start to the season in the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament. After seven days played, Rayados has four wins and three draws to add a total of 15 points. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has stood out for being a balanced team, with a fairly solid defense.
This weekend the Albiazules will visit FC Juárez at the Benio Juárez Olympic Stadium. Monterrey will seek to maintain its undefeated pace in Clausura 2024 and continue fighting for the first places. Below we tell you which players will not be able to be considered by 'Tano' Ortiz against Bravos due to suspension or injury.
Everything is looking forward to Fernando Ortiz being able to count on practically his entire squad for his visit to Ciudad Juárez. Rayados does not currently have suspended players for matchday 8 of Clausura 2024.
Sebastián Vegas is one of the few doubts that 'Tano' has for this commitment. The Chilean defender suffers from a muscle injury and could miss the game against Bravos.
Ortiz will not be able to count on Áxel Grijalva either. The defender is still recovering from a torn external knee ligament. It is expected that the defender can return at the beginning of April.
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Juárez #Clausura
Leave a Reply