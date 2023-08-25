This Tuesday and Wednesday some duels of Matchday 5 of the 2023 Opening Tournament were held, of the MX Leaguebut that same weekend Date 6 will already be held. Exactly this Sunday, August 27, striped will receive Blue Cross in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumwhich will be the debut of the Spanish Sergio Canales in the Mexican league.
It should be remembered that unfortunately for the cause of La Pandilla, in the League Cup 2023 against MLSsuffered the loss of the Argentine striker German Berterame due to a broken foot, which will take him away from the courts for a long time. However, not everything is so bad, since the same Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz revealed that the net breaker has evolved very well and that he is close to having the screw removed, being surprised by the rapid improvement he has had.
In addition to this, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre He was also injured in said tournament, suffering a tear in his left thigh, without yet being ready to return to action. In fact, this week he joined his first training session with the rest of the squad and barely after ten minutes he suffered. Because of this, Tano Ortiz will continue to count on the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori to lead the offensive against La Máquina Celeste.
The other injured person the club had was alfonso gonzalez. ponchito He did differentiated work last month after having undergone an operation after completing the Clausura 2023. The good news for the coaching staff is that the midfielder was able to finish practice during the week, so he could now be eligible.
Finally, Omar Govea It was another one of those who came out something touched from the League Cup 2023but he is ready to appear in the initial scheme of the strategist, who also has no suspension, so he could bet on the starting eleven that he was showing in the binational championship.
