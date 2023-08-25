EVERYONE SUPPORT MONTERREY AT HOME!🏟️💙🤍 Buy your tickets for Sunday’s game between Rayados vs. Cruz Azul. 🤠🆚🚂 More information here 🎟️👇🏼https://t.co/hXGHiP7Dui – Rayados (@Rayados) August 24, 2023

Strong for our return home! 🔥🏃🏻 pic.twitter.com/vbhddJxZZ1 – Rayados (@Rayados) August 24, 2023

Finally, Omar Govea It was another one of those who came out something touched from the League Cup 2023but he is ready to appear in the initial scheme of the strategist, who also has no suspension, so he could bet on the starting eleven that he was showing in the binational championship.