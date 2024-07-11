This weekend, Monterrey will play its first home game in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament. This time, Rayados will host Cruz Azul in what looks to be the most interesting match of the entire second matchday.
Monterrey had an interesting performance in the first round against Pachuca. Thanks to a solitary goal by Sergio Canales, the Albiazules obtained their first three points of the season.
This weekend, the team led by Fernando Ortiz will face Cruz Azul, a team that has given them headaches in recent tournaments.
Below we tell you which Rayados de Monterrey players will not be available for this match against Cruz Azul due to injury or suspension.
The good news for Fernando Ortiz is that he will have most of his squad available for the match against the Máquina Celeste. Monterrey does not have any suspended players to face matchday 2 of the Apertura 2024.
Johan Rojas could play his first minutes as a Rayados player this weekend after serving a one-match suspension. The Colombian star will be taken into account by ‘Tano’ for the match against Cruz Azul.
One player who is practically ruled out for this match is the Spaniard Oliver Torres, who has not yet recovered from a collarbone injury.
More news about Liga MX
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Cruz #Azul #Apertura
Leave a Reply