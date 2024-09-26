The Liga MX There are currently three teams fighting for the top spot Opening 2024with the Rayados of Monterrey as one of them, who this weekend travel to Guadalajara to face the Chivas by Fernando Gago.
The people of Monterrey will visit the Akron Stadium in search of the three points and to be able to aspire to the leadership; however, in front they come up against a Sacred Flock who has shown good football, but with a serious problem in front of goal, failures that have taken away points in two of the last three games.
For this match between Chivas and Monterreythe team of Martin Demichelis He arrives boasting a solid physical work, but a problem with indiscipline that for this game will cost him the loss of two players who were starters.
Starting with the good news, Striped can boast of having an almost complete squad in terms of injuries, since only John Stefan Medina will be out due to injury after suffering plantar fasciitis against Juárez,
The bad news is in the suspended, because for the match against Chivashe Monterrey will not be able to count on German Berterame neither Sebastian Vegastwo players who had been starters under the command of Demichelis since he took command of the white and blue team.
In the case of Berteramethe Argentine striker received a two-game suspension after injuring Aviles Hurtado; while Vegas He received a direct red card in the 6th minute of the last match against Mazatlan.
The news that broke during the week, after it was confirmed that Aviles Hurtado would be out of the courts for about 4 months, is that the Braves of Juarez They will not ask for a disqualification for German Berterameafter only being sanctioned with a two-game suspension.
This means that against Chivas He will serve his second game out due to expulsion and may be available for next week’s game against Saint Louis.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about Liga MX
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Chivas #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply