striped stumbled in his attempt to add three in Hell, since in his duel pending Date 5 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, Toluca he surpassed them with the lone target of Juan Pablo Dominguezdespite having generated several approaches of danger.
The Argentinian Fernando Ortiz You have to turn the page quickly because next Sunday, September 3, you must visit again to measure yourself at Chivas in it akron stadiuma club that has just lost the undefeated and the top of the general table for having fallen against Saints Lagoon.
For the clash against the Red Devils, La Pandilla had three casualties at the last minute: the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, Hector Moreno and Erick Aguirre. The two defenders did not make the trip to the Estadio de México due to muscular problems, since Moreno has not trained alongside the squad since Monday, while aguirre He has been touched since last week because he did not even see minutes in the defeat against Blue Cross. With respect to TwinHe did make the trip and was even on the field while his teammates did exercises, however, a problem prevented him from seeing action, but Tano Ortiz he trusts that he can count on him for the game against Guadalajara.
For now, the three albiazules elements join the other injured, the Argentine German Berterameout for the entire semester after his broken foot in the League Cup 2023the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrefor a tear, and ponchito gonzalezwith the latter already close to reappearing.
During the comparison between Monterey and Tolucathe Chilean sebastian vegas and Jesus Gallardo They were booked, which was the third card for the Andean, however, they have not had any suspensions for the game against the rojiblancos.
