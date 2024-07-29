Next Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will face Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium, for the match corresponding to matchday number one of the Leagues CUP 2024. Both teams are part of Group A, along with the Pumas of UNAM.
Rayados comes into this match as a clear favorite. In the first four rounds of Liga MX, the team led by Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz has three wins and only one loss, while Austin FC has only been able to win one of its last five matches in the MLS.
It is worth remembering that Rayados was the team that went the furthest in the last edition of the Leagues CUP 2023. Getting to the semifinals, where they lost 2-0 to Nashville FC and then fell 3-0 to Philadelphia Union in the match for third place.
In addition to not coming into this match as favorites, Austin FC will also suffer the ‘loss’ of a significant sector of fans, who did not forgive their club for having given priority to the Leagues CUP instead of the US Open CUP, and decided not to accompany them in the matches against Pumas UNAM and Rayados.
For this match, Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortiz will have practically a full squad, although we will most likely see some changes, due to a natural rotation in the squad. Oliver Torres is the only one who is in doubt, due to the issue of his shoulder injury, but various sources assure that Rayados are considering giving him minutes right in this competition, so it would not be unreasonable to think that we will see him debut as a Rayados player next Tuesday, against Austin FC.
More news about the Leagues Cup
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Austin #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply