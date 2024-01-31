Striped maintains an undefeated path in the 2024 Clausura Tournament having added three wins and a draw, but now faces a tough test when visiting the current champion America in it Aztec stadiumthis Saturday, February 3 for Day 5 of the Liga MX.
Fortunately for this commitment, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He does not have any suspended, because in front of the Atlético San Luis just the Argentine Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez He saw yellow in the last minutes.
Regarding the injured, the only one who is still not fully available is Luis Romohowever, El Tano Ortiz received good news because Jesus Gallardo and the Colombian Stephen Medina They returned to training, so they could see action against the azulcremas, although in the case of the left back it would seem too soon to play after a serious knee injury that has kept him sidelined.
In addition to this, it should be remembered that during the week, the board headed by Jose Antonio Noriega presented the two new reinforcements, Gerardo Arteaga and Tony Leonewho could even debut in El Coloso de Santa Úrsula if the South American strategist sees it feasible.
