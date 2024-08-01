Monterrey and Pumas will star in what will probably be the most interesting and competitive match of Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Both teams urgently need a victory after having lost to Austin FC. The winner will advance to the next phase of the competition, the loser will go home.
The Albiazules offered one of their worst matches in a long time and fell to a team that is barely on the verge of qualifying for the Major League Soccer playoffs.
Fernando Ortiz’s project at the head of the Sultana del Norte team seems to be faltering. Because of this, Rayados needs to get the victory against Pumas to gain some time and eliminate some pressure.
Below we tell you about the Rayados de Monterrey players who will not be available for the match against Pumas due to suspension or injury.
Fernando Ortiz will be able to use almost all of his squad for the crucial match against the UNAM team. However, there is one doubt for this match.
Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales was injured during the match against Austin FC and everything points to him missing the match against Pumas and could miss the rest of the Leagues Cup.
According to his own coach, Canales suffered discomfort in his hamstring. The player will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury and how long he will be out of action.
The Spanish midfielder has dealt with several injuries throughout his career. This has not been different at Rayados, as he has already faced a serious injury since his arrival in mid-2024.
