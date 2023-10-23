About the already known case of the Argentine German Berterame, TUDN reported that he could return to action on Matchday 14 against the Americaa decision that must be analyzed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz about whether to risk it or not. It must be remembered that Spanish Sergio Canales will miss the rest of the championship due to his injury to the previous rector and that Ali Avila He is with the Mexican under-23 team.

🤕WHAT HAPPENS TO THE RAYADOS HOSPITAL🚑?

Erick Aguirre and Jordi Cortizo join all those injured in Monterrey: ❌Sergio Canales

❌German Berterame

❌Omar Govea

❌’Tecatito’ Corona PURE INJURIES WITH THE TANO GANG!…😓#ConnectYourPassion🎙️ pic.twitter.com/aQwJxXWGQX — W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) October 22, 2023

However, Omar Govea He was not present against the cats due to a suspension, so Ortiz recovers a midfielder. Added to this, possibly we will no longer see Cortizo in the championship, but if I were in optimal condition I wouldn’t play against Tijuana due to accumulation of cards, since he saw the preventive cardboard in the University Olympic. On that topic, the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada He will have to be careful because he would add his fifth yellow card, the same as the Argentine Maxi Meza.