The regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX is four dates away from finishing, however, there are still some pending duels, precisely two of Rayados de Monterrey. Therefore, next Wednesday, October 25, La Pandilla will maintain its postponed commitment from Matchday 4 when it receives Tijuana Xolos in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
During the past week, the players who were injured or with discomfort continued to work differently, talking about the Colombian Stephen Medinaas well as Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Victor GuzmanHowever, only The bull recovered and was present against Cougars in University City. It’s known that Tecatito He has already recovered and could see action against the Canes Aztecas, the same as the coffee grower, who had suffered a contusion, bone edema in the fibula and a partial ligament injury in his left ankle. Another who did not travel to the capital was Edson Gutierrez due to a muscle problem, but it could become an option in the BBVA.
About the already known case of the Argentine German Berterame, TUDN reported that he could return to action on Matchday 14 against the Americaa decision that must be analyzed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz about whether to risk it or not. It must be remembered that Spanish Sergio Canales will miss the rest of the championship due to his injury to the previous rector and that Ali Avila He is with the Mexican under-23 team.
However, when La Pandilla had finally recovered the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrehe has lost it again, since he took over in the 17th minute against Universidad Nacional and had to leave the field at 76′ after he was hit in the nasal septum by the Brazilian defender Nathan Silva, leaving his nose bleeding and then being removed on a stretcher. Likewise, just at minute 7, Eric Aguirre He asked for his change when he felt a puncture, leaving the field in tears. He joins them Jordi Cortizowho suffered a hard blow that caused damage to his collarbone, leaving the substitute and with the possibility of saying goodbye to the contest because El Tano Ortiz He assured that it could be a fracture. Now, if none of them recover, the royal club could have up to ten casualties: Axel Grijalva, Berterame, Channelsthe Ecuadorian Joao Rojas, Tecatito, Medina, Edson, Aguirre, Cortizo and The Buffalo.
However, Omar Govea He was not present against the cats due to a suspension, so Ortiz recovers a midfielder. Added to this, possibly we will no longer see Cortizo in the championship, but if I were in optimal condition I wouldn’t play against Tijuana due to accumulation of cards, since he saw the preventive cardboard in the University Olympic. On that topic, the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada He will have to be careful because he would add his fifth yellow card, the same as the Argentine Maxi Meza.
