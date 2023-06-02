Surprisingly, the Rayados de Monterrey team was left out of the Clausura 2023 in the semifinal. Now, the general leader has turned the page and they are looking at all costs to win the year-end contest championship.
Today at 90min we present to you what was the rating of each of the La Pandilla players in the semester that ended.
Stephen Andrada (8)
The goalkeeper Esteban Andrada had a tournament with chiaroscuro in this contest that ended. At times he had good interventions, although at others he made blunders that ended up costing him dearly.
Victor Guzman (9)
One of Rayados’ best players was Víctor Guzmán. The central defender took ownership and showed that he is made for big things.
Hector Moreno (7)
The experienced soccer player Héctor Moreno used his fang to get the team out of trouble. In total he played 964 minutes in the contest.
Jesus Gallardo (6)
The wing defender only had slight sparks in the Clausura 2023. He was one of the most noted for his little dedication compared to the other semester where he was a key player.
Sebastian Vegas (6)
The Chilean Sebastián Vegas has had a hard time regaining ownership at the club, out of 14 games he was only 5 as a starter, thus playing a total of 698 minutes.
Stefan Medina (9)
Stefan Medina appears among the most profitable men Monterrey has. The Colombian defender continues to show that he is a good footballer and for this contest that ended he scored a goal in 1199 minutes.
Omar Govea (5)
Little and nothing was shown by Omar Govea in this contest that came to an end. The midfielder played 13 games, 10 of them entering the complementary part and did not weigh.
Joao Rojas (3)
Soccer player Joao Rojas still hasn’t adapted to Mexican soccer, and with Rayados he only played 4 games.
Maximilian Meza (9)
One of the most reliable elements that La Pandilla has is Maximiliano Meza. The Argentine continues to be a key player in the club where he is one of the ‘brains’.
Eric Aguirre (7)
The Mexican Erick Aguirre does not finish giving the last stretch in Monterrey. In the Clausura he played 598 minutes in 10 games and his performance was regular.
Celso Ortiz (10)
Midfielder Celso Ortíz was one of the best players for Rayados in this tournament that closed. He earned the captain’s badge by hand and was one of the immovable in the starting eleven.
Jordi Cortizo (7)
The Mexican Jordi Cortizo had moments of good football, although on occasions he went unnoticed. He played 374 minutes.
Arthur Gonzalez (9)
‘Ponchito’ González lived a good contest and resumed his level of play that was so demanded of him. He left injuries behind and in 17 matches he scored 6 goals.
Luis Romo (7)
Luis Romo was left to duty in the Clausura 2023. He started in the matches, although it was not noticed as in past tournaments.
Rogelio Funes Mori (10)
Rogelio Funes Mori went from being one of the most notable to being once again one of the best in the club. The ‘Twin’ was reunited with the goal and got 12 scores.
German Berterame (8)
The Argentine Germán Berterame played a total of 1,251 minutes in the Clausura 2023, scoring 5 goals.
Duvan Vergara (5)
Injuries continue to not leave the coffee forward in peace and this semester was no exception. He played 12 games and could only score once.
Rodrigo Aguirre (7)
It was difficult for the Uruguayan striker to dispute ownership with elements such as Funes Mori and Berterame, scoring only 3 goals in 16 games played. Undoubtedly, the race to appear in the starting eleven is complicated at the club.
