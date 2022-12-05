After a terrifying semester, the Rayados de Monterrey have begun a new era under the command of ‘Tato’ Noriega in the sports management of the club. The royal team is very clear that soccer players must arrive at a good time and they have a clear preference in betting on Mexican players this winter, for which they have already moved chips within the Liga MX market.
The previous week, the royal team announced the arrival of Jordi Cortizo, a man who recovered his career within Puebla de Larcamón and who will now take a leap in quality by joining Vucetich’s squad after a transfer close to 7 million dollars. . However, the market for Monterrey has not closed with the arrival of the Mexican, the club is moving at great speed this week to be able to close a couple more players that change the dynamics of the midfield and the attack of the club.
In the words of Noriega himself, the club is well ahead of the arrival of Omar Govea, who will leave Romanian soccer to return to Liga MX. In addition, it can be confirmed that the negotiation of the training in America does not interfere at all with the arrival of Víctor Guzmán. Sources confirm that Pachuca has an offer on the table from Monterrey for the transfer of “Pocho” in exchange for 8 million dollars and it is expected that in the following days all those involved will give the go-ahead to the movement.
