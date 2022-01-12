The start of Chivas surprised several, although Guadalajara found itself with one of the most accessible teams in the country, the Verde Valle team showed personality throughout the game, in addition, its great figure Alexis Vega, was present in the marked with a brilliant free kick goal, something that both the fans and the player do very well.
This market period, the rumors around the future of Vega have been overwhelming and the goal to Chivas’ ’10’ comes at the ideal moment to calm both the fans and his board, as it seems that the future of the player still It could be in the north of the country defending the colors of Rayados de Monterrey.
This is how the Record Sniper assures it, who indicates that Monterrey has not thrown in the towel for Vega and they have made the decision to bypass Ricardo Peláez, Chivas sports director and negotiate directly with the owner of the team Amaury Vergara, seeking seduce this with a possible formal offer for Alexis this semester or warning that if the transfer is not made in this market, the royals will move through Vega as a free agent in the summer.
#Rayados #Monterrey #give #Alexis #Vega
Leave a Reply