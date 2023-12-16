At the same time that the Apertura 2023 title is being disputed, the Liga MX market has been in operation for several weeks and in fact, both Tigres and América are already negotiating several signings with the goal of beating time. Like reinforcements, within the nest the discards for the following year are already being valued and yesterday, the people of the Rayados de Monterrey began the movements to tempt one of the great names of the eagles, it is Jonathan ' little head' Rodríguez.
Diego Armando Medina reports TUDN that the board of 'tato' Noriega has called the 'little head' entourage to inform him that both the coach and the board want him on the team for 2024, offering the position in the attack that Rodrigo Aguirre and even Funes Mori himself will leave .
In addition to a significant economic offer, Monterrey offers Jonathan something that he does not enjoy within América, fixed ownership. The source claims that the player wants to talk until after the final so as not to lose focus.
América will play the Liga MX final tomorrow against the Tigres on the Azteca stadium field. Based on what has been done throughout the tournament, it seems that those from Coapa are the favorites to win the cup after 6 years of drought. However, there is no doubt that the current national football champion, those led by Siboldi, are by far the most complex rival that André Jardine and his group could encounter.
