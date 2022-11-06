Rayados could receive a millionaire sanction and start Clausura 2023 without fans in their stadium

In the second leg semifinal of the Apertura 2022 tournament between the Monterrey Football Club and Pachuca from the BBVA Stadium, misconduct was witnessed by a sector of albiazul fans, for which the club’s board will have to pay almost two million pesos and play their first home games of the following tournament without fans.
In accordance with article 48 of the Sanctions Regulation 2022-23 of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Monterrey could suffer sporting and economic sanctions for the inappropriate behavior of some of its followers in the ‘Steel Giant’ who lost control after the score of their former soccer player, Aviles Hurtadoin the last moments of the confrontation.
The FMF highlights in the Sanctions Regulations that the “The local club is responsible for the improper conduct of the Animation Groups and the general public that attend the Stadiums on the occasion of official and friendly matches.” and points out that “throwing objects into the stands, pitch or field of play” is considered improper conduct.
The Disciplinary Commission will be responsible for determining the punishment for the Sultana del Norte team, but the club should be prepared to pay a large amount of money and there is even a good chance that they will start Clausura 2023 without fans in their stands.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
“The sanctions to which the local Club is credited for the inappropriate conduct of the Animation Groups and the general public are warnings and/or fines of 200 to 20,000 UMAs, and/or Stadium Ban for one or several matches and /or any of the sanctions established in article 6 of these Regulations. In the case of more serious events and/or recidivism, the sanction may be increased as determined by the Disciplinary Commission”
– Regulation of Sanctions.
In the event that the Disciplinary Commission decides to fine the Gang with 20,000 UMAs, the board would have to pay $1,924,400, almost two million pesos.
Once the match was over, Liga MX condemned the conduct of a sector of Rayados fans who threw objects onto the pitch after stolen He will celebrate with emotion his annotation from the eleven steps.
#Rayados #receive #millionaire #sanction #start #Clausura #fans #stadium
Leave a Reply