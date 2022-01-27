This Wednesday, January 26, the Rayados de Monterrey board reported that, after performing imaging studies and assessment with a traumatologist, the Colombian soccer player Duvan Vergara He presented an injury to the cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus of the right knee.
The injury occurred on Saturday, January 22 during the Rayados match against Cruz Azul that was played at the BBVA Stadium, as part of matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 tournament and the treatment of the injury and recovery time will soon be known, which since It is already estimated that the rest of the tournament will be lost, since it would be at least six months off.
After this situation, the albiazul directive would have to make an emergency signing, because as if that were not enough, they will face the Club World Cup starting on February 5 and only three dates of the Aztec contest have elapsed.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Diego Armando Medina, the set of the Sultana del Norte intends to obtain the services of another player to cover the absence of the coffee grower
At the moment several names of the possible candidates have been considered, but the point is that the directive does not have much time, since the market will be closed on February 1.
On the other hand, according to information from Axel Solis, collaborator of The Herald radio Monterrey shared that, once again, he would find himself on the radar, the ideal candidate, Alexis Vega of the Sacred Flock, who was being linked in recent weeks and that with this situation negotiations would be reactivated.
