Rayados continues to recover players for the Liguilla

The Monterrey Football Club will have almost its entire squad to face the Liguilla of the Apertura 2023 tournament, during the regular phase they had multiple absences due to various situations, especially due to injuries to their players and, two weeks before the quarterfinals begin They will have practically all their elements back.
Unfortunately this will not be the case with the bombshell signing of the tournament, the Iberian attacker Sergio Canales who will be out for the rest of the year and will not return for the ‘Fiesta Grande’, so he will focus on returning as best as possible for Clausura 2024.
During this week Rodrigo Aguirre and Jordi Cortizo They returned to training as an even group and in the most recent hours they had the reinstatement of their youth defender Edson Gutierrezthe full-back has already trained the group’s equal since this Friday, November 17 in ‘El Barrial’ so he can now be taken into account to play.
Next week it is expected: Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre and Alfonso Gonzalez They can prepare to be physically well for the Liguilla.
The coaching staff decided to give the group the weekend off to resume their training on Monday, with a view to the friendly match against Antigua Guatemala on Wednesday, November 22.
La Pandilla, being the general sub-leader of the classification, advanced directly to the quarterfinals and is waiting for the winner of the duel between Atlético de San Luis vs León in Play-In who will be their rival in said instances.
