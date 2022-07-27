The Monterrey Football Club did not have an easy game at home against the Puebla Strip on the corresponding day 5 of the Apertura 2022 tournament and although they were able to win by the minimum difference 1-0 with a score of Stephan Medinathe sweet potato team gave them a great match.
Fortunately for the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla, they got all three units and were placed at the top of the general classification for a moment with 12 points out of a possible 15, the product of four consecutive wins, zero draws and only one loss.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Colombian defender was the author of the score that gave the Monterrey team the victory, in the first half of the game after a shot from Rogelio Funes Mori originated from a corner kick in which it hit the post and bounced so that the ‘Partner‘ will counterattack and place the ball in the nets of Anthony Silva.
With the solitary annotation of Stephan Medina that gave the win to his team made the Liga MX name him as the Man of the Match, because his goal was a factor for the positive result of the Pandilla, in addition, it was the second goal of the South American in the current contest.
The next match of the Sultana del Norte team corresponding to date 6, will be this Sunday, July 31 at 12:00 at the University Olympic against Club Universidad.
#Rayados #continues #lead #Apertura #dates #beats #Puebla #goal #Stefan #Medina
Leave a Reply