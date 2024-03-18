After completing Matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX, Rayados de Monterrey continues to command the general table with 28 units, since this Sunday in the Jalisco Stadiumthe team directed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz defeated 1-2 Atlas thanks to the Argentinean's notes Maxi Meza and Jesus Gallardo.
Already in second place, appears the Americawho played the third National Classic of the month of March versus Chivasthis time in the local league, ending everything in a scoreless draw in the Akron Stadium. The Eagles remain second with 25 points, while the Sacred Flock remains in positions of Play-In with 16 units, partly thanks to Tolucawho beat 3-0 Cougars to drop it to eleventh place with also 16 points. The Red Devils continue to improve and are already third with 23.
The one who could not continue ascending was Pachucagiven that Atlético San Luis played a trick on him by defeating him 2-1 in the Alfonso Lastras Stadiumtherefore, the Tuzos are fifth with 22 and the Potosinos are thirteenth with 13, although the Uruguayan team as a whole Guillermo Almada has the same units as Blue Crosswhich is fourth, after being surpassed 1-2 by Necaxa in it Aztec.
The team that returned to the path of victory was Tigerswho beat 5-1 at Mazatlan with a doublet of Marcelo Flores in it Volcano to be sixth with 21 units, distancing the Cañoneros from their ambition of Play-In finishing on step 15 with nine points. Finally, in the playoff zone they also appear Queretaro in eighth with 17 points and Lion in ninth with 17.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#RAYADOS #CONTINUES #LEADING #América #Chivas #remains #PlayIn
Leave a Reply