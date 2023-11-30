Atlético San Luis and the Monterrey Soccer Club They met on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Ricardo Chávez Soto put the Potosinos ahead in the twenty-first minute of the match. It was expected that the locals would try to take care of the advantage with the knife between their teeth, and yet, although in the first half they looked for it, it was the locals who closed the match with the most dangerous teams.
Atlético San Luis, which finished the tournament seventh overall and qualified for the league thanks to play-in, He took the field knowing that his aspirations depended, to a large extent, on what he achieved tonight, on his field, with his people. In that field where they began to dream big at the beginning of this campaign, and which also saw them qualify for the quarterfinals after beating the Green Lion Bellies.
Injuries have been Rayados’ cross throughout this tournament. Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz has not been able to count on a full squad since he arrived at the Gang, and although today they started the commitment with the loss of Sergio Canales as the only one on the record, in the agony of the match, a tough tackle on Jesús: ‘Tecatito’ Corona forced him to close the game, clearly affected.
Seeing him jogging with difficulty, fans, but, above all, people from Fernando Ortíz’s coaching staff, sweated bullets, fearing that, once again, the medical opinion would determine the tactical proposal of the Argentine strategist.
