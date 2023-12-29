Heriberto Jurado is one of the most sought-after players in the winter transfer market in Liga MX. The Necaxa youth team is one of the greatest jewels of Mexican soccer and has been on the radar of teams like FC Barcelona.
Cruz Azul tried to add him to its squad, but could not reach an economic agreement with the hydrocálida board and gave up its attempt. According to the Young Soccer Players MX account, three big teams are closely following the Mexican striker.
Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara and Rayados would be interested in acquiring the services of the Jury. In the coming days, this report mentions, he would send a formal offer.
The Necaxa board is willing to negotiate and let its promise leave the institution in this winter window.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the 18-year-old player has a contract with Necaxa until June 30, 2027. In the Apertura 2023 tournament, Jurado played a total of 590 minutes over 12 games and gave three assists.
América would look for Jurado to fill the vacancy that Jonathan Rodríguez and Leonardo Suárez could leave. Rayados is looking for Jurado due to the probable departure of Joao Rojas.
In the same sense, Chivas de Guadalajara would try to bring Jurado into their ranks before the departure of Alexis Vega.
