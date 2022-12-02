Just a few hours after Rayados made official the arrival of Jordi Cortizo as his first reinforcement for the Clausura 2023 and also the first in the era of ‘Tato’ Noriega as leader of the project, the albiazules would make the arrival of their second official reinforcement.
The second reinforcement of the royal team will be the midfielder Omar Govea of 26 years that would come from FC Volunteer of the league of Romania. It is mentioned that the operation would have been closed at 2 million dollars for a loan with a purchase option for a duration of 1 year and if the purchase option is exercised, the contract would be for 2 years with the royals.
Without a doubt, it would be a great hiring by the albiazules and it is an immediate response to the loss that will take place in the coming days by celso ortiz in which he decided not to renew with the albiazul team and will leave the MX League.
With experience in different European leagues, the player has a long history and with the firm intention of returning to the Mexican team in which he made his debut in 2017, but since October 2020 he has not worn the tricolor shirt again. He would seek to take advantage of the opportunity that is presented to him today to be on the radar again, since with the World Cup cycle over and with strong changes on the horizon, the options of being taken into account are very great considering that for this World Cup in Qatar In 2022, the team currently led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich contributed 5 players to the World Cup.
It only remains to wait for the signing to become official so that it reports to Rayados after December 15, which is when the current league in which it is located ends.
