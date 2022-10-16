Monterey Striped became the first team in the competition to get their ticket to the semifinals of the Apertura 2022, beating by a landslide and convincingly Blue Cross with a score of 3-0 at BBVA.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich arrived as the wide favorites to take the victory in this key. After a goalless draw in the first leg at the Azteca Stadium, in this game the royals went ahead with everything until the goals came.
From the first minutes they made themselves felt in the opposite goal, although the Mexican goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona worked hard to avoid the early goal with his reflexes, although the goal against them was not long in coming.
At minute 19 ‘the Argentine striker appeared German Berterame winning the mark against Juan Escobar and putting in an accurate header to open the scoring.
When it seemed that the game would end in favor of the northerners by the minimum, at 87′ the striker Rogelio Funes Mori he reappeared after being out due to injury and took advantage of a loose ball inside the area to just push and seal the match. Despite the fact that the play had been annulled of course out of place, the VAR determined that the goal was valid.
Finally, at 93′ and for the wedge to tighten and just to put the last nail, the Mexican national team Jesus Gallardo He took advantage of a good pass inside the area to turn on the ball from the boat early and sentence the one with the win.
in this match Monterey Striped he was dominant, with well-crafted plays and not wasting the opponent’s mistakes to be forceful. Now they are in the semifinal and they are serious candidates for the title.
