Rodrigo de Paul is practically tied to Atlético de Madrid, the Argentine footballer is one of the great wishes and according to information from Fabrizio Romano, the agreement has been closed and after the Copa América he will be presented to the fans of the colchoneros.
This arrival could complicate the continuity of Héctor Herrera in the eleven of Simeone. The Mexican comes from a very complicated year with the champion team of Spain and the arrival of the Argentine will charge even more revenue to the participation of Héctor Miguel, who could seek an escape route in search of being the undisputed starter prior to the World Cup from Qatar.
Two of their options would be Rayados and Tigres, the two royal teams dream of the stellar signing of the Mexican to strengthen the center of their midfield, although, between the price of their purchase and their enormous salary, they would have to make an investment that only they within of Mexican soccer can currently perform.
However, the two teams from the north of the country would have a European competitor, in France they say that Rennes would be interested in the Mexican to cover the very possible departure of Eduardo Camavinga. In Rennes they offer ownership to the Mexican, in addition to a high level of competition.
