According to the journalist Multimedia Sports, Felipe Galindothe Monterrey Football Club is interested in negotiating with the Guadalajara Sports Club for the transfer of its Mexican midfielder. Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvaradoa player who is participating with the Mexican team in the Copa América 2024.
The media’s sources reported that the midfielder is liked by the Argentine coach. Fernando Ortiz and they are looking at the possibility of signing him, since the most likely option would be an exchange of players between both teams, given that Jordi Cortizo has been claimed by the Sacred Flock although it is worth mentioning that some journalists have cataloged Alvarado as a non-transferable member of the team.
He ‘Louse‘He has raised his football level considerably, as he has become the best player of the red and white team due to his offensive imbalance on both sides, so he would be the ideal player that the Gang is looking for.
The team led by Fernando Gago could agree to negotiate in exchange for the ‘revulsive’Tano‘, a player who is also part of the Mexican team in the Copa América 2024, as he is a player who has been linked to the team for several months.
Although it is true that the player continues to be taken into account by the Albiazul coach, Cortizo He has a free way to leave if he wishes, the coach confessed in an interview with the Channel 6 Sports of Nuevo León.
“I am very particular about this, I do not close the door to anyone, in the case of Jordi (Cortizo), although he is considered in the squad and has a contract with the institution, if there are possibilities I do not close the door on him to anyone, be it (Jordi) Cortizo, (Sergio) Canales, whoever it is, they make the decision of where they want to play,” he said. Ortiz.
“For me, no one is essential in an institution, I do not close the door to anyone, that does not mean that I have it or do not take it into account, that it should not be taken the wrong way, the player is considered, with an employment contract, but “If there is a possibility, if he decides to leave, I am not going to oppose anything, not only Jordi but all those who are within the squad,” he said.
