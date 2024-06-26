#Scratched🚨 ROBERTO ALVARADO

The ‘Piojo’ is in Rayados’ desire, they want to negotiate with Chivas.

Player exchange for more money? Buyout clause?

Both are options, we will see which one they will decide on.

— Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) June 25, 2024