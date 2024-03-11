The Monterrey Football Club is going through a great moment in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, because after 11 Matchdays they are leaders and undefeated, registering 25 units, the product of seven wins, four draws and zero losses, in addition to a difference of goals of 14.
At the beginning of the competition, the Monterrey team had the loss of its all-time top scorer, Rogelio Funes Mori He went to the capital to join the ranks of the National University Club and with it, the responsibility of the new leader of the attack and the “amulet”, German Berterameincreased.
Just a few days ago, the Argentine goalscorer was tempted to leave the Gang and join the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer, but finally his commitment to the club and obtaining Mexican naturalization won out despite the tempting financial offer.
It was this past weekend on the corresponding Matchday 11 that was key in the victory of the Albiazul team by beating Mazatlán FC at home 2-1 with a goal from him, so they remain at the top of the standings.
Since the arrival of the 25-year-old striker to the Sultana del Norte, he has been the club's top scorer, in just his first four tournaments he has scored 23 goals in 18 different games, but the important thing about the figure is that each of the 18 games where German Berterame scores, said match is won by the Gang, therefore, until the moment when he scores he is one hundred percent effective to result in victory.
In addition to being undefeated in the current competition, the royals are disputing the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024where they are also undefeated, the team led by Fernando Ortiz They reached the figure of 15 games in a row where they remain undefeated, they have only suffered one fall in the last 20 games, which was against Atlético San Luis in the first leg of the quarterfinals of Apertura 2023.
