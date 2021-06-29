Rayados de Monterrey has already gotten up and dusted himself off from the failure of Guard1anes 2021. Now, coach Javier Aguirre’s pupils continue to work at forced marches in the preseason prior to the start of the Opening Tournament. For this, the ‘Vasco’ seeks to build a highly competitive squad, and they go to the charge for the footballer of the Camoteros del Puebla Christian Tabó.
According to information from the journalist of TUDN, Diego Armando Medina, the royal leaders have already begun to engage in talks with the directors of La Franja, this with the sole intention of signing the 27-year-old Uruguayan striker. However, the source points out that Tabó is option ‘B’, this in case the signing of the Costa Rican is not finalized. Joel campbell.
“OPTION B. If Joel Campbell’s hiring gets complicated, you now have another option: Christian Tabó. Although he tells me that Puebla will ask for a “million” for him and also has another very juicy offer that he is already analyzing. Would you like Rayado? “, He wrote through his social networks.
Monterrey wants Joel Campbell for Apertura 2021
Rayados de Monterrey’s team is one signing away from signing player Joel Campbell del León. It is expected to be in the next few days when it becomes official.
And it is that the Uruguayan attacker is one of the so-called ‘big shots’ in the Mexican draft. Several teams have raised their hands to make their services, however, so far, Rayados is the squad that has advanced negotiations.
It should be noted that both players have similar soccer characteristics. The market value of Christian Tabó it is 1.5 million dollars, while that of the attic is 2 million green. The Uruguayan was one of the main figures in Puebla, where he played every game as a starter, totaling 1,356 minutes.
