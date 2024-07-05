In the next few hours, the transfer market in the Liga MX will move very strongly, as the transfer of will be confirmed Luis Romo to Cruz Azuland with this a chain of signings that will include his substitute in Monterrey.
At a press conference, Fernando Ortiz He seemed confident about the replacement that could arrive at Rayados in case Romo’s departure is confirmed, so it could be understood that the replacement is already secured and many are wondering who it is.
It is worth mentioning that Striped He had publicly shown that he was open to negotiations for his midfielder, so during all this time he was managing the new signing, who would arrive from the Old continent.
The signing that seems to be almost closed for Rayados of Monterrey and replace Luis Romo Officially, it is the one Orbelin Pinedathe Mexican national team AEK Athenswho has been in negotiations for weeks to return to Mexico this transfer market.
In accordance with ESPNOrbelín is “in details” of becoming a new player of Stripedthe main reason why the exit of Luis Romo and that would make a request come true Fernando Ortizwho was specific about the type of reinforcement he wanted for the next semester.
“I am calm and the board is working to satisfy the request I have made,” said Tano at a press conference, who also confirmed that one of the desired players was himself. Orbelin Pineda.
According to ESPN, Blue Cross will pay around 7 million dollars by Luis Romoan amount that would be used to pay the amount demanded from Greece by Orbelin Pinedawho joined AEK Athens for the same amount just a year ago.
It is estimated that Monterrey will pay around 8 million dollars for the 28-year-old player, in a transfer that could be finalized in the next few hours.
