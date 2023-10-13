Between injuries and football doubts that are beginning to generate pressure on Fernando’s entourage: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, Monterrey Soccer Club will visit a court that is always complicated for them: CU, to face the UNAM Pumas.
The commitment will take place on Sunday, October 22, at exactly twelve noon. Although Rayados has just won its last league game against Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, the fans are not entirely satisfied with the actions of their players, so adding three seems to be a complicated mission.
These are the five key Rayados players for the duel corresponding to matchday number thirteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament:
The Monterrey Football Club’s historic scorer is probably experiencing one of the most complicated tournaments since he arrived in the city. He fails to convince the fans, even though he has scored goals inside the green rectangle. Given the injury of Sergio Canales and Germán Berterame, the goal will fall on the shoulders of ‘Twin’.
Jordi Cortizo arrived at Club de Fútbol Monterrey with few expectations, and yet, his numbers and performances with the Monterrey squad have been positive. Now that Sergio Canales and Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona are not there, the Mexican midfielder will be in charge of creating actions in front of the field.
Luis Romo’s actions will determine, to a large extent, the performance of the Monterrey Football Club in its match against Pumas. The height will require accuracy in that part of the playing field. Romo will have the obligation to do things well every time the ball passes through his feet.
Given the absence of important players for Monterrey’s defensive defense, such as Stefan Medina, the performance of the Argentine goalkeeper will have to be close to perfection, for Rayados to leave CU alive.
The creativity of the Argentine footballer playing on the wing will be fundamental for Rayados’ football aspirations. The offense will have to bet on forcefulness if it wants to add three in a historically complex field for ‘Tano’ Ortíz’s team.
