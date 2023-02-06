striped remains in second place in the general table with twelve points, after weighing down their field and beating 2-1 against Tolucaon Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League.
Thanks to a double ponchito gonzalezthe royals accumulated four consecutive victories, equaling the current leader and champion in units, Pachuca.
These are the ratings for each player in The Gang:
Esteban Andrada (9): Unlike what happened last week, the goalkeeper now did look reliable. In the first half he deflected a free kick shot from the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez. In the second, he said no to the Chilean Jean Menesesalso covered a shot from the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo and he jumped out to keep the ball in a dangerous action.
Hector Moreno (9): He had very good crosses to anticipate the rivals. Added to that, he put on a great long pass to Gallant in Ponchito’s second goal. When the team went on defense, he correctly parried as they approached the box.
Victor Guzman (8): He continues to perform very well alongside Dark. He anticipated the opponents, apart from the hand to hand he was able to hold up to AraujoWhich is always a danger.
Jesus Gallardo (9): He appeared constantly on the left wing to send crosses and diagonals, including the one that ended in the first goal of ponchitoafter overcoming with the body to brian garcia. At 35 ‘he was reprimanded for stomping on Fernandez. Despite his good game, in the rival goal he was surpassed on the wing by meneses, who sent the center for the discount. He went to 85 ‘.
Stefan Medina (7): Good defensively, however, he lacked joining the attack, since he almost never stepped on the rival area. From 30 ‘he was reprimanded, apart from that he lost the mark of Araujo in the rival goal.
Celso Ortiz (7): He put a lot of pressure on in midfield, but was outplayed at times by melting down. in the goal of Tolucathe pass meneses he passed between the feet. He fired at 90 + 3 ‘.
Luis Romo (8): He distributed the ball along the field, also defending effectively. He found spaces to put long or filtered passes, also betting on the shot.
Alfonso Gonzalez (10): He was in charge of scoring the winning goals. In the first goal, he stopped the Brazilian Tiago Volpi with his low shot at 17′. Later, at 31 ‘, he closed a pincer in a great way to leave the goalkeeper without a chance. For the plugin he slowed down and left at 85 ‘.
German Berterame (8): He put the first assist with a filtered pass towards the area. He supported defensive work, and he also had his chances to score. He had a low shot that reached the goalkeeper, as well as a header that went over the top. He had gotten a big turnout for Funes Mori which was for a goal. He was relieved at 85′.
Rodrigo Aguirre (8): He was one of the most dangerous in the first half, loitering around the area to place passes and crosses. For the second part, a ball crashed into the post, where the counterattack was generated for the scarlet discount. He said goodbye to 68 ‘.
Rogelio Funes Mori (7): Continue to fail. In the first half he received a good pass from aguirre that he ended up throwing over the arch, later, he experienced something similar, since Berterame He sent him a great diagonal that he also could not connect effectively. He had a shot that he loosed VolpiBesides, he caused a yellow card for the rival after a foul received. He came out at 85′.
Omar Govea (6): He entered at 68 ‘. He lost the first ball easily and put in a childish hand, apart from him he lacked more weight on the field, since he barely had a shot that crashed into the defense.
Maxi Meza (9): He entered at 68′. With the time that he was on the field, he showed that he is not happy without starting. He correctly held the ball to cause fouls. He faced and won individual duels to get closer to the box. He fulfilled his role of entertaining the rival.
Duvan Vergara (6): He saw action at 85 ‘. He could only collect a corner kick, which he did lousy. He put an assist, but little shone in front, although the time was very short.
Sebastian Vegas (7): He stepped onto the field at 85′ to defend the lead and he delivered.
Jordi Cortizo (S/C): They sent him to 90+3′.
