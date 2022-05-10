To close the 2022 Clausura Quarterfinal series of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil, we experienced a great match between the Rayadas de Monterrey team against the Xolos Femenil team in the aptly nicknamed ‘Steel Giant’ to meet the last team invited to the semifinals of the tournament, being Tigres, Pachuca and Chivas the other three that had assured their presence in this instance.
Rayadas came to this match with an advantage due to the minimum difference after, on the border, a single goal by Aylin Aviléz was scored in the final stretch of the match so that the royals took the advantage home and closed the tie more comfortably .
The frontiers stood up to the Rayadas, however, they were widely surpassed by the locals who took the lead on the scoreboard through Christina Burkenroad who extended the advantage on the global scoreboard to two goals and to seal the can, the captain appeared Rebeca Bernal to finish the tie with a score of 3-0.
The Tijuana team could do little and nothing, however, they managed to get a goal of honor after, in the second half, an unfortunate own goal fell from the locals through the Costa Rican player Valeria del Campo who put one in the blackboard for visitors.
However, the match came to an end and with no more approaches from Tijuana, the Rayadas team is in one more semifinal and dreams of the possibility of becoming the second team to be two-time champion of the league, however, for this, they must first to jump the semifinal barrier that will cross them against the Pachuca team in which it is expected to be a very even and exciting duel from start to finish
