Without light-eyed gallants, castles, or love songs: the princesses of Disney They are in the process of deconstruction and telling new stories to generations who want to continue dreaming of incredible adventures, but who know that stereotypes are out of fashion.

This is how it was created Stripe, the protagonist of the great bet of the studies of the little mouse for 2021, which is not only the first South Asian princess but also decides to fight with the bare fist to defend her community.

In exclusive, Live spoke with the team that carried out a true epic, a blockbuster that was made, for months, in full quarantine and with teams of animators working at home and which opens in a different setting, with few open cinemas and for the first time simultaneously on a platform of streaming.

Raya, the new Disney heroine.

“I know that for many of my colleagues the possibility of creating the first Disney princess to come from South Asia was exciting, but for me what stimulated me most throughout the work is that I helped create the new superhero that my children are going to love. I didn’t grow up with characters that represented my voice, my culture, or who I am. Knowing that I was able to help make that change for my children and for so many children around the world is a blessing that is difficult to put into words, ”explained screenwriter Qui Nguyen with sincere emotion.

The story of Raya and the last dragon, which will be known worldwide from March 5, focuses on a young woman from the fictional land of Kumandra, who was trained since childhood to be the guardian of a very special gem, the last memory of a time when dragons sacrificed themselves to save humans.

But unintentionally, this princess makes a mistake that ends up awakening evil spirits that sow division and hatred among people. The only way to find peace is to find the last living dragon and together think about the way to reverse all evils.

Digitally animated with a breathtaking technique that surprises in every scene, the film shows the evolution of the protagonist, who goes from being a girl who experienced a betrayal that marked her community to becoming a young adult who must learn to survive in a hostile world where no one trusts anyone and everyone feels oppressed by an enemy they cannot see.

When we started working on the project, the core of the story was the sense of belonging and solidarity, but we soon realized that this could not exist without trust. Carlos López Estrada, filmmaker

In that sense, behind the plot with fanciful elements there is a universal story linked to personal fears, insecurity and lack of trust in others.

The production directors are Carlos Lopez Estrada, a Mexican filmmaker who became known for music videos, and Don hall, responsible of Moana: a sea of ​​adventures and of Great heroes, two of the most recent tapes of Walt Disney Animation Studios in which the traditional formulas that for decades were repeated ad nauseam began to disappear.

Unknown enemies

“I believe that Stripe coincides with Great heroes in which he touches deep themes under colorful clothes and with a lot of action. Great heroes talked about how to deal with the loss of someone you love and Stripe it’s about trust. But here there are not only different scenarios but also different ways of approaching them. The world of Stripe he is under a lot of pressure due to the appearance of these beings, called druun, who managed to sow fear and mistrust among people. She is going to try to solve it and bring peace and tranquility back, ”says López Estrada.

A panorama where an unknown and invisible enemy divides the planet resonates very familiar to the times in which we live but its creators assure that there was no intention.

“When we started working on the project, the core of the story was the sense of belonging and solidarity, but we soon realized that this could not exist without trust. That is why we wanted to tell how you can believe in others after a betrayal. And we would never have thought that the film would be released in a world in full swing and distrust due to a pandemic. Without anyone having proposed it, Raya and the last dragon it reflects our own experiences on these special days ”, says the director.

Raya and the last dragon, thought from diversity. Image: Clarín Archive.

“Many of the people in the studio who were watching the development of the project used to say to us: ‘I can’t believe this is a movie of Disney. We never did anything like that. ‘ It’s a refreshing and beautiful feeling, but I think Stripe It is part of a broader context in which transformations and changes were taking place, but perhaps here a way that does not resemble other things ends up crystallizing ”, López Estrada points out.

Protagonists who fight

Nguyen, responsible for the script, also agrees that the audience will be surprised by what they see on the screen but will not stop feeling familiarity, especially those who are younger: “Disney It has already consolidated a tendency to go a little further every time when it comes to thinking strong female protagonists. Is what we did in Moana, for example, but here we push it to the limit with various characters and I’m very proud of what we achieved ”.

The scriptwriter was also supervising one of the most surprising aspects of the film: the action scenes that multiply on screen and in which, in general, women are in front and with their fists ready. For that there were extensive sessions with martial arts specialists and all the movements were choreographed to respect South Asian martial techniques such as Silat or Muay Thai.

The fidelity to these techniques is just one example of how they tried to create a tape that was genuine. “The East has a relationship with dragons that is very different from what you see in productions like game of Thrones, for example. For them they are the symbol of luck and that is reflected in our dragon Sisu, who accompanies Stripe, and which has a very welcome charge of innocence and optimism “, he points out Nguyen.

I respect

Thus, South Asian culture is represented with much respect and detail in the film thanks to the formation of a group of anthropologists, architects, musicians, dancers and even linguists who functioned as a sort of advisory council so that, even in this fantasy story, there would be no mistakes or the spirit that inspired everything was lost .

“Kumandra is an invented territory but we had a team that cared so that this world felt real and had the respect and love that we feel for the real places that were the source of our inspiration such as Laos, Indonesia, Thailand or Singapore and to which we pay tribute to them ”, he explains Lopez Estrada.

Raya faces different challenges and stands up for her community. Image: Clarín Archive.

And just as in Raya and the last dragon. this princess must face the gigantic challenge To unify their land and defeat terrible enemies, the film’s production team had to overcome the challenge of creating a blockbuster in times of social isolation.

In March 2020 they had to take equipment and materials from the studios in Los Angeles to their homes and worked through video calls while taking care of their families and trying not to get sick.

According to one of its directors, Don hallIt was not easy but it brought them together as a team: “What one misses about working alongside the other is the simple things, like calling someone and saying ‘I don’t know what to do with this, will you help me?’ Those kinds of interactions don’t translate well from screen to screen, but I think we succeeded. Stripe she is a different princess and I think we made a different movie in a different way.

