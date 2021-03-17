A movie of Disney with elements LGBTQ? And more, still a movie of Disney for children?! Raya and the Last Dragon (in Latin America as Raya and the Last Dragon) recently debuted on the platform of Disney Plus.

For starters, the story features the actress Kelly marie tran who gives voice to the protagonist, not only on the screen; because on several occasions she has been quite convinced with the theories about a possible romantic connection between Stripe and the character of Genma Chan, Namaari.

While we find out if Stripe he actually has a romantic connection with another girl; Raya and the Last Dragon already made history LGBTQ by having the actress in its cast Patti Harrison.

Harrison does not have a major role in this film, since it appears as the Head of Tail Land very early in the journey of the protagonist. The important thing here is simply that she was considered for a role in a children’s movie of Disney, as he is an openly transgender person.

Disney showed inclusion is possible, even in its children’s movies

In fact, Patti harrison is the first transgender woman in history to appear in an animated Disney filmAnd if you’re wondering why this is important, think of it as 2021 and transgender people are still being discriminated against in animated children’s movie roles.

So the feat of Harrison certainly deserves mention and recognition. As well as the surprise it gave us Disney, considering his conservative stance. There is no doubt that inclusion in the industry is progressing step by step.

Remember that Raya and the Last Dragon Is available in Disney Plus, although with an additional cost not included in your subscription. Are you going to dare to see it? Let us know in the comments.

