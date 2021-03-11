As happened during the filming of the new Disney movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, actresses Kelly Marie Tran, Gemma Chan and Sandra Oh met through Zoom to talk about their roles and what it meant for them to work on a mega-production where more than 400 people took part, from their homes and from various parts of the planet.

“I feel like all the credit goes to the editing team and behind the camera because all the actors were isolated and filming on their own. Seeing the finished movie and seeing all the chemistry these amazing characters have, I think it says a lot about the Disney animation experience and the talent that works on this movie. It was an incredible experience, “says Vietnamese actress Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico in Star Wars), who is in charge of voicing Raya, the main character.

For South Korean-born Canadian actress Sandra Oh, who plays Virana in the film, working remotely has been a valuable experience. “For someone like me, who grew up in the ’70s and’ 80s and didn’t see any of this, it’s an exciting change. In fact, I’m glad I’m alive to be a part of this kind of screen where you see the people who did it and give them the opportunity to have their voices heard. “

In the film, Raya must save Kumandra from the threat of monsters that came out to do damage when the dragons, guardians of the balance, were petrified. During his journey he meets the last dragon, with whom he must face a series of obstacles, including Naamari, the princess of Fang. In addition, you must learn to trust others for the common good.

“What I like is that our characters are complex. There is no black and white. In addition, I was very touched by the message of the film because I feel that I am also struggling to learn to trust, ”says Sandra Oh.

Friends and rivals

Chinese-born British actress Gemma Chan, who plays Namaari adds: “One of the things that resonated with me is that Namaari is the antagonist, but she’s not a court villain. She and Raya are two sides of the same coin. I feel like our world is complex and problems will only begin to be solved if we all work together. In the film we also understand why we have elements in society who want to protect their own interests. I applaud the storytellers for addressing this. “

For Kelly and Gemma, the antagonistic relationship and the similarities that exist between their characters are something that makes the story very real. “I love that Raya and Namaari have this kind of love / hate dynamic. But in essence, they have a lot in common. Namaari is aggressive on the outside, but she has a huge heart and this royal love for dragons that has been around since childhood. I like that first scene where he looks Sisu in the eye, and everything just fades away. It’s like I’m a girl again. We’ve all had those people in our lives that we have a love-hate relationship with, it’s a fine line, ”says Gemma.

“When I really think about my life, when things like that have happened to me, I think about how difficult it is to get out of your own prejudices. Raya and Naamari risk everything for this idea of ​​community, this idea of ​​what their relationship could have been like all this time. It’s really very inspiring, ”says Kelly.

For these actresses, the message of the film is in line with the difficult times we are living as humanity with the Covid-19 pandemic. “Both Raya and Namaari learn that you have to be willing to have your heart broken over and over again just to keep it open. Because I think we know that hate doesn’t end with hate. It is only conquered with love. So, we have to work as a great community, move socially towards that path because we are all in the same boat ”, says Sandra Oh.

“We are talking about everything that is going on right now where it is easy to be overwhelmed by hopelessness and anger. But you find hope in those who help you and help others ”, reflects Gemma Chan.

“Sometimes you get to that point where you feel ‘oh, this is a very broken world.’ You have to recognize that there is a lot of pain and that the only way to overcome it is to look for the pieces of hope in your community. I am grateful to make a movie with these characters and with these actors who are also trying to fight for a world that sometimes feels impossible and hopeless, “concludes Kelly.

