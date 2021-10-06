At the fair Computex of Taipei, Taiwan, AMD officially announced that the RDNA 2-based GPU will arrive on the Samsung Exynos SoC with features that are only seen in the PC versions. This includes variable speed shadows and it is now certain that the ray tracing in real time it will also land on the Exynos 2200 chipset peak. This coincides with the statement from AMD CEO Lisa Su that the company is working with Samsung to bring ray tracing to the mobile platform.

Apparently, this will be the first time ever that this technology will land on smartphones. This will definitely give the upcoming Exynos 2200 SoC a benefit than the closest Snapdragon 888 SoC by Qualcomm when it comes to high-end gaming. Ray tracing simulates the physical behavior of light rays to deliver a very realistic, cinematic-level rendering in games.

Ray tracing on smartphones with Exynos 2200 coming soon

Samsung shared a comparative screenshot of the Exynos GPU running the technology on the hybrid SoC from a war game interface. There is a visible difference in the image where the reflections traced by the rays of the tank body, the walls of the house in the background and the blazing fire are more detailed with a realistic light rendering.

Ray tracing will bring a new level of realism to the 3D games, and it goes without saying that the Exynos 2200 processor must have powerful cores to make this possible. The SoC will most likely arrive in the next flagship phones of the series Galaxy S22 and it will be interesting to see how it behaves. There are rumors that the chipset will arrive on laptops first to go one-on-one with i MacBook M1.

Although silicon manufacturing technologies have developed exponentially, the graphical complexity of ray tracing has not been easy to manage even for the most advanced mobile device hardware. Experimenting with it on smartphones will bring a different dimension of play to mobile gamers.