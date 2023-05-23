Home page World

Film star Ray Stevenson is dead. The actor died while filming in Italy at the age of just 58.

Ischia – The film world is in great mourning: British actor Ray Stevenson is dead. He died on Sunday at the age of just 58 in Italy during a film shoot – just four days before his birthday. Stevenson’s publicist Nicki Fioravante confirmed this to the Hollywood reporters.

According to a report by the Italian Republica Stevenson had to be admitted to the Rizzoli Hospital on the island of Ischia on Saturday. On the Italian island off Naples, the actor was in front of the camera for his latest film “Cassino auf Ischia”, directed by Frank Ciota.

According to the report, Stevenson’s condition was very serious at the time of his admission. However, more details are not known until now. On Sunday, the condition of the 58-year-old finally deteriorated and he subsequently died.

Stevenson should be known among other fans of the Marvel films. He played the character Volstagg in three of the Thor films. He was also in front of the camera for the Marvel film “Punisher: War Zone” as the main character Frank Castle. In addition to the Marvel commitments, Stevenson has also appeared in the series “Vikings” and “Dexter”.

He has also starred in the Star Wars series Ashoka and the recently Oscar-winning Indian film RRR. Stevenson was also known for his appearance in the television series Rome. In this he played the main role of Titus Pullo. This helped him to break through.

Stevenson had been in a relationship with Italian Elisabeth Caraccia since 2005. The couple had three sons together. (rjs)