Bad news strikes this Monday night: Ray Stevensonactor known for his role in many films, some of them Marveldied today after being hospitalized for an illness.

58-year-old actor was working on the set of Cassino in Ischia, directed by Frank Ciota, when he felt an illness that forced him to hospitalize the Rizzoli hospital in Ischia. Taken to hospital on Saturday after suddenly feeling ill, the checks were useless, given that the actor’s health suddenly collapsed, until his death today, May 22nd.

The actor leaves behind 3 children, Sebastiano Derek, Leonardo George and Lodovico, as well as his anthropologist wife Elizabeth Caraccia.

Born in 1964, the actor has had many roles in his life, even if he has always been hand in glove with the Marvel: if in fact more recently we remember it as Volstaggone of Thor’s Warriors Three, actually had also starred Frank Castle in Punisher War Zone.

The actor had obviously also had important roles in films such as The Three Musketeers (where he played Porthos), and in the saga of divergent. Also important are his appearances in Black Sails as Blackbeard, as well as as a boss of the Ukrainian mafia in Dexter.