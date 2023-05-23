Ray Stevenson passed away at the age of 58 in the city of Lacco Ameno, located in Naples, Italy. The reason for his death has not been officially clarified; However, his state of health was deteriorated according to some media reports. The actor was working in Italy as part of the cast of the film “Cassino in Ischia“, in which he played Nic Cassino, the protagonist of the film.

The veteran actor enjoyed a great career, as he had appearances in major franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), specifically in the first two films of the Marvel trilogy. “Thor” playing Volstagg and in “Star Wars: Ahsoka”, like Baylan Skoll. In addition, he played the antihero The Punisher in Punisher: warzonefilm that was released in 2008.

YOU CAN SEE: Star Wars Day: know the countries where you can be legally named jedi knight

What was Ray Stevenson’s best performance, according to the actor himself?

In a interview with the Backstage portal In October 2020, Stevenson revealed what his best performance was: “I would say Titus Pullo in ‘Roma’. At that time, I realized what it was like to go out on your own and trust your gut, and trust that a lot of your work has been done subconsciously and quietly. And, also, in the focus that my career is taking instead of the career that it should have; now is the moment and it is the only thing that matters”.

Ray Stevenson played Volstagg, an Asgardian warrior in Thor. Photo: Marvel CU

#Ray #Stevenson #actor #quotThorquot #quotStar #Warsquot #series #quotRomequotpassed #age