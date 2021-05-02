Ray Reyes, who was a member of the youth group Menudo, died at the age of 51 at his residence due to a heart attack. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his public relations officer on the night of this Friday, April 30.

His colleagues, who lived with him during that time of success during the 80s to the rhythm of Menudo, regretted his departure. Charlie Massó, Roy Rosselló and Ricky Meléndez were some of the former members who spoke with meaningful messages on social networks.

“With great sadness for your departure! Since we were children we have shared a brotherhood and today, very sad for your departure, we have everything we experienced! My condolences to Doña Carmen, Raúl, Marcos, Ceci and the whole family, a lot of strength. Rest in peace, Ray! ”, Wrote Charlie Massó.

For its part, Ricky Melendez He said that he learned of the news minutes before it transpired in the media. He considered Ray Reyes part of his family.

“I am extremely sad and surprised that Ray is like a brother to one. They have been many years of friendship and one never thinks that these things are going to happen and that one will always see each other on stage. I will always miss him, “he said. Melendez.

While the former Menudo, Roy RossellóHe expressed the pain he felt when he knew that he had lost his friend, with whom he shared beautiful moments since his youth.

“My heart is broken into a thousand pieces. I just got the news from my brother. My friend and partner of Menudo Ray Reyes León has just passed away. There are no words that can give me comfort to such a sad and unfortunate loss. Of my friend, my brother with whom I shared so many moments that I will never forget, may God have him in his holy glory, “he wrote Rosselló.

Sergio Blass, who belonged to Menudo between 1986 and 1990, stressed that the late Ray Reyes was a good advisor to his peers.

