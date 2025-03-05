Any reference or dimension, however small, can gut the most recent novel of Ray Loriga. Therefore, in this conversation, the author walks on words as if they were made of glass. Careful! You have to preserve the mystery. The Alfaguara Prize … 2017 presents this week ‘Tim’, a missing beauty and lucidity story in which a man awakens in a place he does not recognize. It is visited by the most anarchic and irregular memories. It is wrapped by confusion. Thus, Ray Loriga launches the rope of a dazzling prose, from which he throws until he reaches the outcome. Of the Von Kleist puppet theater to Beckett. And beyond.

“What distinguishes the vital truth from the truth from the novel?”

“In this book I try to question what we consider real.” How much there are fabulation, to begin with, in the memory itself. How much there is construction in memories or to what extent the real, also as individuals, is not given to us by the context. The identity is so fragile in front of the eyes of others, that they are the ones who build you.

—There are as many versions of Tim as those of a human being can exist

—The novel tells that struggle between what one considers his own identity and what is being built. It is the story of that monster that is formed in rubbing with everything else: with the social, the familiar, love. In that sense, the only stable and real parameter for me is writing, because it is the only thing about what a writer has a decision.

“Tim is strange, how strangers Sebastián, Saúl Trifif, Zaza, feel …

“Yes, there is always surprise in the protagonist.”

“Is your work a long line of strange men?”

“Only, in this row, each man becomes greater and the strangeness does not dwarf, but is growing.” Having written very different books, there is something common, which is an element of complete strangeness of an individual in front of the world. That is natural to me, what seems strange to me is the certainty of others.

“Tim appears on stage, he doesn’t know where he comes from, he speaks in Soliloquios. Is it a theatrical novel?

“It’s what I try.” Something of Beckett theater, to tell which walls the void has. I try to count, in particular, what uncertainty is built. In that constant doubt of the character, which is changing, the scenery changes and just that fluctuation defines it, too.

“Language behaves like a flashlight.” Promote action.

“The effort or attempt of the book is that.” This is a book that lives or dies from writing. That is, it is about your own writing. It is the writing that forms it. It is difficult to talk about the book in his plot or in his adventures, because it really is his own writing. Whether the sound of words, syntax, phrases and rhythms, as well as images, which are formed.

–Itim to a 1979 function of ‘History of a horse’, by Tolstoi, with José María Rodero at the Maravillas Theater. Is that memory yours?

– In the book I have used very few biographical references, although you can always recreate situations. That moment of infancy I recognize that I stole it from me.

“I had twelve years, right?”

“Yes, she went on a spectator, because my mother had been an actress and took us a lot to the theater, to the cinema too, but to the theater a lot, since childhood.” That was one of the first times that I was more aware of what it meant. My mother then took us to Camero to greet Paco Valladares, with whom he had worked, and was there the great José María Rodero, who was a historic actor of the Spanish theater. Going out of the work as a fantasy, with some gentlemen who made horses, and that as a child I had fully got into the story and see those gentlemen taking away my makeup and costumes and seeing that all that had an element of construction, marked me a lot and impresses me

“The story of a horse that ages, in addition.

“I wanted to tell it, it can be for age, because I am already around 60 years.” It is a horse that is tired and something has assimilated from the human condition and of one’s own, as a horse. And it seemed pretty.

“Despite everything, do you behave with your characters as a compassionate God?”

“I try to be.” That does not mean that you write tomorrow or another book that adopts another point of view. But, in general, to be a compassionate God, because although I have put them in such situations to the poor, I try to understand them and if possible to support them. If I can’t comfort them, at least do like those angels of heaven on Berlin: they did not prevent the suicide from jumping, but at least they had an angel on their backs.

“Why write in the time of hyper information?”

“Because it is the only thing I have in my head.” I am nothing other than a writer. Trying to be every day has given me a reason to be alive, if not, I would not know what to do with the days or myself. Reading and writing is what has formulated me intimately.

“Does the cancellation matter?”

“It seems good that you mention it, because precisely that whole issue produces the opposite effect.” I do not want to know anything about the currents of the world, of the ultra -right, of the Woke, I don’t know what … the books are there, I read them. Beyond that every individual is the same, free and own. All individuals, whatever they are, deserve the same and belong to themselves. From there everything else surpasses me. Unfortunately, the world is not so and there are many injustices. Let’s say the world is what I read and what I write. Come on, in my theater. Something must be in this poison, because when you start reading and writing, it catches you.