Almost a year after his disappearance, the Dominican authorities have announced the causes of the death of Ray Liotta, the unforgettable movie star

About a year after the disappearance, the Dominican authorities have released a bulletin in which the causes of the death of Ray Liottamovie star. The actor died of acute heart failure, worsened by pulmonary edema that caused respiratory failure.

It was May 26, 2022 when the whole world learned with great sadness the news of the passing of Ray Liotta, immense actor protagonist of dozens of hugely successful films.

The actor was in the Dominican Republic to shoot his latest film “Dangerous waters“, when he fell ill in his sleep and passed away without giving anyone the chance to rescue or revive him.

From the first moments, the listed US news and gossip site tmz extension he talked about one death from natural causes and that therefore all hypotheses of suspicious death were immediately discarded.

Today came the official confirmation. The same Dominican authorities have issued a bulletin in which the real and specific causes of Ray Liotta’s death have been specified.

The actor passed away for acute heart failureworsened by a pulmonary edema which resulted in respiratory failure. In addition Liotta suffered from atherosclerosisa disease that enlarges the arteries.

The successes of Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67 years oldafter a long career full of successes and awards.

The big screen debut is dated 1983, in the film “The Price of Success” by director Peter Sasdy. Three years later she starred in “Something of overwhelming ” by Jonathan Demme and immediately receives a prestigious Golden Globe nomination.

Over 50 films in which he acted, but the role that made him literally immortal is undoubtedly that of Henry in the cult film “Those good guysby Martin Scorzese. On that occasion he acted alongside giants of cinema such as Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro.

Also important are some appearances in television shows successful, such as ER Medici in Prima Linea, Modern Family, Shades Of Blue and many others.

He was married to producer Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004 and had one daughter, Karsenin 1998. He then had a relationship with actress Catherine Hickland, from 2007 to 2011, and eventually became engaged to Jacy Nittolowho was with him at the time of his death.