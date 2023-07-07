In the past few years, wearable technology has been forecasted as the devices of the future. Experts predict the incorporation of these gadgets into the public’s daily lives, and smart glasses are one of the pioneering options available today that can give a glimpse of what this future will look like. World-renowned eyewear brand Ray-Ban is one of the key players dedicated to making this happen, and they’ve begun the journey in partnership with Meta. Using Ray-Ban’s innovative eyewear and the latest technology from Meta, Ray-Ban: Stories is set to change the world of smart glasses as we know it today.



How smart glasses went from concept to reality

The advent of mobile phones led to widespread interconnectivity across the globe, and it wasn’t too long until developers started looking for a hands-free way to access the internet. Glasses became one of the leading options as they could seamlessly bridge the gap between the physical world and virtual reality. The concept was formally introduced to the public in 2013 with Google Glass, but at the time, it failed to function in a way that could justify its high price point, leading to the product fading into obscurity shortly after. However, it did help in making the public believe that the intent was possible with more polishing and better engineering.



It was Meta who took it upon themselves to do better. Facebook’s success as a platform inspired the rebranding and the expansion to an immersive digital landscape. In 2014, plans for the metaverse began, and smart glasses were the perfect conduit to make it a reality. If they wanted to succeed, they had to find a way to make smart glasses accessible while still being seen as the advanced gadgets that they are.

Ray-Ban’s rich history as a trusted eyewear manufacturer made them the ideal partner for this undertaking. Ever since the company created the Aviators as an innovative solution for pilots under the sun, they’ve been known for their classic styles and high-quality frames. Under this brand, Ray-Ban: Stories had the potential to flourish as the eyewear of the future.



The creation of Ray-Ban: Stories and its future

In developing Stories, it was important for Ray-Ban to stay true to what it is known for quality and fashionable eyewear. Over the years, they’ve evolved to accommodate the latest innovations for their consumers, from applying prescriptions to different coatings for better visual acuity. So, when Meta came into the picture, they had to fit their technological components into Ray-Ban’s signature look.



As a result, Ray-Ban stories come in some of Ray-Ban’s classic frame styles. These smart glasses are available in Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor frames, and can be combined with different lens colors, allowing wearers to showcase their authentic style. It fits a dual 5MP camera, open-ear speakers, and three microphones, promising a new way to capture the world and share stories online.



Despite reception initially being lukewarm, several tech organizations now see Stories as the most advanced pair of smart glasses in the market today. Furthermore, Meta continues to upgrade its features and launch it in more regions worldwide, indicating positive growth. Given Meta’s recent release of a new social media platform to rival Twitter, it will not be surprising should they decide to release compatibility features that will optimize media sharing via Stories. Currently, Stories are available in select stores in America and Europe, as well as on the Ray-Ban site and a few other online retailers, starting at $299.



Overall, Ray-Ban: Stories are seen as a promising sign of progress in the world of smart glasses. With Ray-Ban and Meta’s non-stop efforts, Stories are set to usher in a new era of smart technology.