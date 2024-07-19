Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 21:51

EssilorLuxottica, a multinational eyewear company, announced last Wednesday, the 17th, the purchase of the streetwear brand Supreme, for US$ 1.5 billion. The amount is less than the US$ 2.1 billion that the accessories and footwear company VFC paid to acquire the brand just four years ago. The information is from CNN.

EssilorLuxottica owns several brands in the eyewear industry, including Oliver Peoples, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol. “We see an incredible opportunity in bringing an iconic brand like Supreme into our company. It aligns perfectly with our innovation and development journey, offering us a direct connection to new audiences, languages ​​and creativity,” EssilorLuxottica said in a statement.

Neil Saunders, a retail analyst at GlobalData, told CNN the sale made sense because VFC was struggling to run the brand. “Buying a streetwear brand at a time when that aesthetic has fallen out of fashion is risky, and it’s unclear what EssilorLuxottica intends to do to revive Supreme’s fortunes,” he said.

The new owner, in turn, said that Supreme will have its own space within its portfolio of brands, in addition to complementing the collection of licensed labels. “(Supreme’s products) will be well positioned to leverage the expertise, capabilities and operational platform of our group,” said EssilorLuxottica.