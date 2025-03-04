Ray-Ban Meta is one of the most successful products among Mark Zuckerberg’s services ecosystem. The recent collaboration between the technological giant and the glasses has sold multiple copies in the world, so it is not a novelty The limited version of a pair of glasses with transparent mount that suggests the components underneath, providing a fresh and different design to the classic Wayfarer. There are still other details to unveil, but the announcement is imminent. Here are all the advances.

This transparent and limited version of the Ray-BAN smart glasses will only have 3,000 copies, a limited number considering that the lot will be repeated by all world markets. As a comparison, the latest limited edition of the Ray-Ban Meta lens was 7,500 units and quickly sold out. Therefore, it is easy to imagine how each of these glasses will also have a serial number to certify their exclusivity and that could also become pieces of technological collector.

According to The Vergethese lenses could also count the collaboration of a fashionable house or famous designer, but this is an uncertain detail. At the moment, manufacturers have not announced sales prices or real launch, however, the official website shows a brief GIF with the following legend: “The last limited edition will arrive in March, directly from the catwalk.”

Announcement published by Ray-Ban on its official page. Alondra Flores via Ray-Ban

It only remains to wait

Rumors abound, among them, it is speculated that goal will offer alternatives in translucent tones, expanding the options for those who want a more special and personal touch without giving up finishing technology. Another theory was born from the brand’s own announcement: “directly from the catwalk”; Fans speculate that the mount could be inspired by rapper lenses at $ Ap Rocky in Milan Fashion Week. But all this is nothing more than speculation.

To be aware of availability, goal has enabled a “notify me” button on its website, which will allow consumers to receive updates as soon as the product is launched to the public. It is recommended to act quickly, since limited production could generate an active secondary market, where resellers and possible scammers try to take advantage of high demand, affecting the purchase experience.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.