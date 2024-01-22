Rawda Al Mahrezi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, who was injured in a shooting accident in the Czech Republic, announced that she and her husband had completed the treatment phase in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Rawda Al Mahrezi said in the story feature on WhatsApp: “Thanks to God and your prayers, my husband and I have finished the treatment phase in the Czech Republic and Germany… and I thank God for the blessing of wellness and the love of the people that we sought from the many messages and communications during this ordeal.”

Rawda added: “I thank everyone who remembered me with an invitation, a message, and a call. Oh God, grant us the blessing of health, security, safety, and love for people.”

Rawda Al Mahrezi and her husband were injured in the Czech Republic last month, following a shooting accident in the capital, Prague, where they were transferred to intensive care for careful monitoring of their conditions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed at the time its keenness to provide full support and health care to the injured, in coordination with the Czech authorities and with the presence of a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.