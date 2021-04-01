Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

The Al Ain Club Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Course is organizing its 13th race tomorrow (Friday), its “penultimate race”, which consists of 7 runs for purebred Arabian and hybrid horses, including the Al Ain Speed ​​Championship (prestige), and about 94 horses compete during the evening.

“Rawah” Lias for races under the supervision of Majed Al-Jhouri and Sam Hitchcot leads the seventh and final round of the Al-Ain championship. It is the winner of a conditions race in Al-Ain, and in their last participation it preceded “Ghazwan Al-Khalediah” under the supervision of Hilal Al-Alawi.

It also faces «Aref» under the supervision of Ibrahim Al-Hadrami and the leadership of Ashtiban Mazur, the winner of two races of the season. The list concludes with the presence of «MH Rahal» under the supervision of Elysee Gianni.

Under the supervision of Ali Rashid Al-Rahihi, winner in Jebel Ali, “Fullshoud” leads the second-half nominations for the 1400-meter thoroughbred race, while “Rayeq”, under the supervision of brilliant Doug Watson, competes in an eye-to-eye race. .

The ceremony will begin with the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for owners of private stables for a distance of 1400 meters, sponsored by the festival of races of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and “suspicious AF” is looking for its first victory in Al Ain under the supervision of Ernst Ortel.

Khalifa Al Neyadi pushes the horse “AF Al Majaz”, who opened the season with a speed distance victory in Al Ain, and “Al Gharbi” returns to the competition after finishing third last month.

“Kusra”, under the supervision of Abdullah Al Hammadi, and “Modhil” under the supervision of Eric to Martnell, lead the competitions in the fourth half for a distance of 2000 meters, the first won on the same track and distance, the second won the rookie race, and there was “Munawar” who won a strong victory in a junior race in Al Ain.

“Bahir”, the second-place holder in his last participation on the same track and distance, under the supervision of Erik to Martnell, is seeking to win the third half of 2000 meters. He is competing with “Hamman Al-Jasra” and “Will Power”, who hold the third and fourth places in the same race.

“Sundus”, “Theeba” and “AF Tebian” hope to win the fifth set of foals and mares for the mile distance, while the sixth set for the speed distance begins for a distance of 1000 meters, and the most prominent defiant horses are “AF Lamar”, “ES Wonder” and “A Av seals ».